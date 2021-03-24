Kentucky Blood Center in need of blood donors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Blood Center, which provides blood to more than 70 Kentucky hospitals across the state, has seen a significant increase in blood usage at area hospitals.

Coupled with less mobile blood drives than normal due to the pandemic and decreased high school and college blood drive events, the nonprofit is urging local citizens to donate blood as soon as they can.

- Advertisement -

Kentucky Blood Center has an urgent need for all blood types and is encouraging donors to make an appointment and donate as soon as possible. The Blood Center strives to maintain a 3-4 day supply of blood to meet hospital needs.

Currently, the blood center has less than a half-day supply.

To maintain social distancing, appointments are preferred and can be made at www.kybloodcenter.org or by calling 800.775.2522. All six Kentucky Blood Center donor centers (listed below) are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Face coverings are required while visiting our donor centers. Mobile blood drive locations can also be found on the website. There is no wait time to donate after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Hillview Donor Center

5406 Antle Drive, Louisville

Middletown Donor Center

12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Pikeville Donor Center

472 S. Mayo Trail, Pikeville

Somerset Donor Center

10 Stonegate Centre (Stoplight 16A), Somerset