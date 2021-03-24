‘Jake’s Garden’ pays tribute to late councilman at ‘his’ spot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Located at 630 E. Main St. is Sav’s Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream, Lexington’s only West African cuisine. Open since 2008, Sav’s has established itself as a unique and flavorful restaurant with a large variety of vegan options and is also famous for its gourmet ice cream.

After months of renovation, Sav’s is opening their new outdoor seating area, Jake’s Garden! Named in honor of the late Urban County councilman, longtime customer, and friend of Sav, Jake Gibbs, this outdoor space features plants and trees local to Kentucky and will accommodate larger dining in a COVID-friendly way.

Jake’s Garden is opening Friday, March 26 at 6 p.m. This new garden includes a large fire pit and a stage area for live-entertainment, starting Saturday, March 27 with music by local reggae band DNR.

The garden’s theme fits Jake’s love of books, trees, and a bringing together of the Lexington community.