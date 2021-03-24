Info, donations sought for dog shot in head with arrow

on the back roads of Mr. Olivet, Ky., with an arrow piercing its head. ROBERTSON, COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Eros, an adult, brown and white dog, was found Saturdayon the back roads of Mr. Olivet, Ky., with an arrow piercing its head. And investigators now want to know who did it. Contributions are adding up for a reward for informationn. An anonymous call was made to the Animal Shelter stating the dog had apparently been shot through the head with what the caller described as a “skinny stick.” After further investigation, it was determined that an arrow had been intentionally shot at the dog from no more than two feet away and was lodged less than 2 inches from his brain. he arrow did manage to break one of his vertebrates. The arrow was 9 inches long and was surgically removed immediately and successfully. Eros’ surgery was Monday, March 22 and he was able to return to his foster home that same day. Authorities are still looking for the person responsible for the abuse of this dog. To help with the expenses for the care of Eros as well as donating to the reward for information on who abused this animal, contact Robin Snapp, Bracken County Animal Control Officer at (606) 375-9930. A GoFundMe page has also been set up. https://www.gofundme.com/f/reward-money-raiser-justice-for-eros?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR1D0ssXTeXN9RlZ3B2obBNWhpGJP6mddowB2uxQqxl4kV2npzHDYwxLrRo