Franklin County looking for assistance in suspect identification

FRANKLIN, COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Franklin County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying people who are breaking into storage units.

According to investigators, on March 17, 2021 suspects were seen entering a storage facility on Twilight Trail and used bolt cutters to gain access.

Detectives say the intruders left the scene in a white Chevrolet HHR that has white body panels in place of where the windows normally would be.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call their anonymous tip line at (502) 320-3306, message the department on Facebook or call the office at (502) 875-8740. Information will remain confidential!