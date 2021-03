LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As of 4:30 p.m. March 24, 2021, the Livingston Water Works has issued a boil water advisory which will be in effect until further notice.

During a boil water advisory, it is recommended that customers boil for three minutes any tap water they intend to use for consumption — such as for drinking, cooking or making ice. After boiling water, customers should let the water cool before consuming it.

Customers with questions should call (606) 453-2061.