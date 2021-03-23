Woodford County ‘Fill the Bus’ event to help flood victims

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Woodford County students and volunteers spent Sunday loading cars with donations and taking them to flood devastated communities.
The “Fill the Bus” project idea started at the beginning of March in the Community Activism class at WCHS and quickly included FFA.
Dr. Amber Sergent, who teaches Community Activism, says in WCHS Facebook post, “A student said it best, ‘Our class is designed to help our community, and we want to help our own and other parts of Kentucky who have been hit by the flooding.'”
Throughout the past couple of weeks students have worked on spreading the word about the donation drive.
Sunday, drop off locations included Estill, Lee and Breathitt counties.
Types of items collected varied and included water, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, baby diapers, pet food and school supplies.
The school says students also partnered with Breathitt County High School students to help clean up a park Sunday that had debris scattered throughout from the floods.