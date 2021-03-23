Update – District 7 route report for high water

Kaitlyn Shive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (March 23, 2021) (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this advisory is an update for high water and slides. The following is the most accurate information available for the time this advisory was sent.

Lanes remain closed due to slides in Clark, Montgomery and Scott Counties

Tuesday, March 23 – as of 8:30 p.m.

Closures/Openings:

Note: the addition of Clark County

Montgomery County

  • Nest Egg Road/KY 646 – one lane on this route remains closed at MP 7.44 due to a road slide

Note: this location is near the Clark County line — the date for reopening has not yet been determined

Scott County

  • Josephine Road/KY 32 – one lane on this route remains closed at MP 18.0 due to a road slide

Note: temporary traffic lights are in place to prevent motorists from moving toward the slide – anticipated date for reopening the closed lane is Friday, May 14

Clark County

  • Ford Road/KY 1924 – one lane on this route is closed at MP 1.5 due to a road slide

Note: this location is adjacent to the KY River — near Boonesborough Road/KY 627

District 7 includes: Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Montgomery, Scott, and Woodford Counties

Kaitlyn Shive
