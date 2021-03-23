Tates Creek Girls withdraw from 11th Region Tournament due to COVID exposure

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – From college to high school, March is a time for great championship runs and stories. The Tates Creek girls basketball team was one of the better stories this off-season. That is until Tuesday night. Tates Creek Athletics announcing the team had to withdraw from the 11th Region Basketball Tournament due to a COVID exposure.

In an unfortunate announcement, due to a Covid exposure, the TCHS Lady Commodores will be unable to compete in tomorrow’s semifinal game of the 11th Region Tournament, ending a great post-season run by a determined team of talented young ladies. #anchordown — Tates Creek HS Lady Commodores Basketball (@TCHSWBB) March 24, 2021

The Lady Commodores won four games all season, but started a run last week. Creek would win three-straight games and claim the 43rd District Championship. This week they tipped off the 11th Region Tournament by beating Frederick Douglass and advancing to Thursday’s semifinals. Now the Lady Commodores have been forced to drop out of the tournament. Franklin County now automatically advances to the 11th Region Finals on Saturday at EKU.