Success Story: Street team finds homes for two homeless men

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every day, they hit the streets – serving as a voice for people

who are homeless, providing a much-needed connection that in the short term can be the difference between life and death, and in the long-term can change the trajectory of their mental and physical health.

- Advertisement -

Jason DeZarn and Dustin Louthen are street outreach peer specialists.

As the Hope Center’s Street Outreach Team, they are out and about around Lexington areas where homeless people are. They help those on the street with basic necessities.

In addition, they help people obtain Social Security or other ID cards, take them to appointments, facilitate getting the correct medications, assist in obtaining disability or veterans’ benefits, and connect them with a social worker or other resource such as Community Action Council, New Vista, New Beginnings, Lexington Rescue Mission and community partners.

“We build relationships with them and get to know their needs and issues,” Louthen said. “Many times, they do not want to come in for help. In that case, we plant seeds so they will know we are here. The Hope Center is here to help them when they want it.”

But recently, they celebrated a major milestone. They were able to place two men in permanent housing.

They met Charles after community members complained that he has a dog.

Louthen started the conversation with him, got to know his situation, worked with the Lexington Humane Society to get Charles’ dog vetted and certified as a service animal, and collaborated with the Hope Center’s Tiffany Williams to get them situated in their apartment.

Charles previously had served 21 years in prison and had been living on the street for five years.

They also placed Robert in permanent housing. Robert, who had been living on the streets of Lexington for the past two years, signed papers for an apartment last week.

“The most important part is building relationships and trust that we want to help and can help,” Louthen said. “We see a lot of addiction and mental illness. We tell them there is help.”

DeZarn gave this advice for the general public’s interaction with people who are homeless: “Treat them like a human, give food — not cash — and refer them to the Hope Center.”

The Street Outreach Team is funded by the CARES Act through the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

The Hope Center has partnered with the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention, Community Action Council and New Vista to provide necessary resources and encourage people to shelter as safely as possible from the cold temperatures and the COVID-19 epidemic.

To donate to the Hope Center, visit https://www.hopectr.org/donations/.

Hope Center provides emergency shelter, food, and clothing 365 days a year to help the homeless and those with substance abuse disorder and mental health issues, get off the street and stay off the street.

To meet those needs, the Hope Center has programs that deal with recovery from addiction (for men and women), mental health issues, employment assistance, transitional housing, social services, a free health clinic, permanent housing and the Hope Mobile (mobile outreach).

The Hope Center provides more than 38,000 meals, 24,000 nights of lodging, 800 healthcare services, and 4,000 articles of clothing each month.