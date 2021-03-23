Lawsuit filed over death of Kentucky man in police custody

GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) – A federal lawsuit has been filed over the death of a Kentucky man after a confrontation with police officers.
The Daily News reports the estate of Jeremy Marr filed the wrongful death lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court against the city of Glasgow, its police department and three officers.
Kentucky State Police have said Marr was 35 when he died last April after a confrontation with officers responding to a call about a man who had unlawfully entered a home.
A spokesman from the police department declined comment, but attorneys representing the city said officers “acted appropriately” to the situation.