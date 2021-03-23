Kids receive free dental care from BCTC students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Oral health experts in Kentucky say the state has a chronic problem with poor oral health.

Sometimes, it’s because it’s too expensive or hard to find a dentist.

A program in Lexington hopes to change that.

“I see her smile in her face, I’m so happy,” Dhakal said.

Gobinda Dhakal moved to Lexington four years ago from Nepal his wife and kids just got here two months ago and his daughter received free dental care Tuesday at Bluegrass Community & Technical College’s “Give Kids a Smile” event.

It’s back this year, after a pandemic delay.

“She’s here first time and it really is to me a family environment. I like it, I like their service. I’m so glad to be here,” Dhakal said.

He says the kids’ dental care program BCTC is offering over the next few weeks is very helpful for his family.

The program gives kids twelve and under free dental cleanings, kindergarten screenings, dental supplies, x-rays, exams, and fluoride treatments.

“We’re a community college so we serve the people in our area and so this is our outreach that we can provide our services to the community and let them know that we’re here to help them,” Jones said.

Program Coordinator Mary Jones says dental hygiene students are responsible for working on the kids.

“They are the ones who are typically underserved and are fearful of the dentist. I like that we can make a great first impression. That the dentist is not a scary place. It’s a great place for you to come and get your teeth cleaned and have a bright pretty smile,” Hadder said.

Brittany Hadder is a first-year student and she already got to work on someone special.

“I had my son in the clinic. It was amazing. It’s kind of hard to keep a five-year-old still for about two hours but we did great. He loved it. He actually wants to come back,” Hadder said.

The event is Monday through Friday for the next three weeks at the BCTC Cooper Campus.

Call (859) 246-6857 to schedule an appointment, to give your kids a smile.

To learn more, visit the BCTC Dental Hygiene Program page.