Kentucky teen dies after shooting at Florida beach resort

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVQ) – A Kentucky teenager has died and his step brother was injured in an early-morning shooting at a Panama City Beach, Fla., resort, according to multiple media outlets in the popular panhandle beach city.

The identities of the teens or their family have not been released, but local media outlets are reporting the youths’ parents were with them at the Shores of Panama on the beachfront Thomas Drive.

Police told local outlets a Panama City man described as being in his 30s or 40s was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered.

The youths are between 12 and 16, police said. The other youth suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear which one died. The shooting was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.