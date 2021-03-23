Debris disposal grant funding available to counties after flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that grants up to $25,000 are available to qualifying counties for flood debris cleanup.

Grants will be made available to the 48 counties with declared states of emergency associated with March flooding and can be used to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste resulting from flooding.

Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help afflicted areas. He later visited and pledged assistance to areas hardest hit by recent rains.

Kentuckians affected by recent flooding are urged to be safe and environmentally conscious when cleaning and disposing of material. Potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

Funding for the cleanup comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund, through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage disposed of at Kentucky municipal solid waste disposal facilities. The Kentucky Division of Waste Management administers the fund.

Storm debris handling guidance and additional resources can be found on the EEC website. Information is also available regarding the disposal of items such as livestock carcasses, 55-gallon drums or tanks, and for the cleanup of waterways. Please note that the preferred method for managing woody or vegetative debris is by composting, shredding or chipping for reuse as mulch.

Kentuckians should contact their local solid waste coordinator to learn if debris will be picked up curbside or if debris must be taken to a designated location.

Kentucky restricts open burning. Burning is permitted only in limited circumstances and under specific conditions. The burning of household trash other than uncoated paper products is illegal year-round.