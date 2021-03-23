Couple apprehended for possession of drugs in Graves

LOWES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early Tuesday morning, Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 arrested a couple at their residence in the Lowes community in Graves County on various drug charges.

The arrests come after a multi-agency investigation lead to the execution of a search warrant of their residence on KY 849. During a search of the residence, troopers, along with deputies from the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, located suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia including digital scales, prescription medications, and other narcotics.

Troopers arrested Andrew W. Redden and Marcy L. Redden.

Both were charged with Possession of Marijuana, Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (> or =2 Grams Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree – Drug Unspecified, Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified), and Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (LSD). They were lodged in the Graves County Jail.