City breaks ground on playground at Charles Young Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington leaders broke ground Tuesday morning on the city’s newest playground.

And they say the playground at Charles Young Park will be a major addition to a neighborhood that is home to a number of families with children. Basketball courts at the park already get frequent use.

Mayor Linda Gorton, Councilmember James Brown, members of the Board of the Charles Young Center, and neighbors officially broke ground.

“What an exciting day here in the East End,” Gorton said. “A new playground that should be ready in time for summer fun.”

“Today’s playground groundbreaking at the historic Charles Young Park in the East End neighborhood is another example of the city’s continued investment into the quality of life for families in this community,” Councilmember James Brown said.

Brown represents the 1st District, which is home to Charles Young Park.

The new playground was designed for children of all abilities. It has equipment for ages 2-5 and 6-12.

The playground features a ground slide, swings, climbers and two motion pieces: an accessible merry-go-round, and Lexington’s first spinning climber. It is expected to be complete this summer.

There will also be nearby shade and seating.

Lexington’s downtown trail loop will run right past the playground in the near future, making it possible for many east end neighbors to walk or cycle to the new facility.

“The historic East End neighborhood is important to our City,” Gorton said. “We are committed to reinvestments that benefit the residents and families in this community.”

The current playground has been in place since 2003. The new facility represents an investment of $300,000 in federal funds.

The park is located behind the Charles Young Center at 540 East Third St.