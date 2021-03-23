Agency taking applications for up to $5,000 business flood relief grants

Eligible for-profit businesses are invited to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds to support operations that have been impacted by the devastating flood that took place across Eastern Kentucky on March 1.
Eligible business types:
a) a business must be locally owned and
b) located in an Appalachian Kentucky county that was impacted by flooding.
All small businesses are eligible to apply, priority will be given to restaurants, experience retail (arts, tourism, accommodations, or entertainment) or community services (salons and barbershops, repair shops, local farm/resource stores).
411 C.E. Barnhart Building
Lexington, KY 40546-0276