Agency taking applications for up to $5,000 business flood relief grants

Eligible business types:

a) a business must be locally owned and

b) located in an Appalachian Kentucky county that was impacted by flooding.

All small businesses are eligible to apply, priority will be given to restaurants, experience retail (arts, tourism, accommodations, or entertainment) or community services (salons and barbershops, repair shops, local farm/resource stores).

Applications will be reviewed weekly beginning on Friday, March 26. Grants will be made on a rolling basis, once a week, until all funds are exhausted. Applicants will be notified about the application’s status on a weekly basis.