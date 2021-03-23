Agency taking applications for up to $5,000 business flood relief grants

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
3
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – A partnership comprised of the Appalachian Impact FundFoundation for Appalachian KentuckyBlue Grass Community FoundationInvest 606Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, and Appalachia Rises are soliciting applications from businesses to the Appalachian Kentucky Local Business Flood Relief Fund.

Eligible for-profit businesses are invited to apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds to support operations that have been impacted by the devastating flood that took place across Eastern Kentucky on March 1.

Eligible business types:
a) a business must be locally owned and
b) located in an Appalachian Kentucky county that was impacted by flooding.

- Advertisement -

All small businesses are eligible to apply, priority will be given to restaurants, experience retail (arts, tourism, accommodations, or entertainment) or community services (salons and barbershops, repair shops, local farm/resource stores).

Applications will be reviewed weekly beginning on Friday, March 26. Grants will be made on a rolling basis, once a week, until all funds are exhausted. Applicants will be notified about the application’s status on a weekly basis.
For those who cannot apply at the link above, use this paper version of the application. Please send to:
CEDIK
411 C.E. Barnhart Building
Lexington, KY 40546-0276