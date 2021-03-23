58 inducted into UK chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society

Alpha Lambda Delta celebrates academic excellence among first-year undergraduates. Students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher during their first semester at UK are eligible to join. The society has initiated more than 1 million students nationally.

“It was fantastic that we were able to virtually acknowledge and celebrate our new members’ academic success,” said chapter president and agricultural and medical biotechnology junior Jessica Lamb. “We were able to display photographs and quotes from the inductees, making the ceremony more personable. These students have worked so diligently, despite having to adjust to college life during a pandemic. ALD is proud to have a community and fellowship among so many outstanding and devoted students here at UK.”

The spring 2021 inductees are: Dylan Adams, Olivia Allender, Bennett Arza, Claudia Elizabeth Benito, Hannah Bondi, Jennifer Bryant, Dylan Carson, Timothy Clark, Anna Collopy, Sofia Davis, Allison Day, Kyle Duell, Lauren Evans, Katherine Foellger, Kendall Ford, Gracey Gerrard, Tierany Guest, Madison Herman, Tyler Higdon, Alexander Hostettler, Gabriella Hunter, Amiliyan Jackson, Haleigh Kaelin, Sumin Karna, Samantha Kelly, Benjamin King, Yejin Ko, Rachel Korosec, Madelyn Leahey, Kaeley Lindfors, Heather Maounis, Logan McIntosh, Evan Meredith, Mikaela Mertz, Mahogany Mobley, Ashyah Morman, Madeline Nauman, Vivian Neal, Emily Ogle, Gabriel Oreskovich, Shloka Patel, Madison Patrick, Katherine Rankin, Joseph Reid, Safiyah Sadek, Jenin Saleh, Holden Tate Sandman, Conner Sinewe, Colton Smith, Mary Stoltz, Alyson Thomas, Joseph Valls, Rebecca Waden, Cayla Wood, Alena Woodson, Caroline Yandell, Anna Young and Jennifer Zimmerman.

“Congratulations to all the new inductees of Alpha Lambda Delta,” said Pat Whitlow, chapter advisor and director of the Office of Nationally Competitive Awards. “We are proud of your accomplishments in such a challenging introductory semester to your academic career at UK. My thanks to the ALD executive board, led by Jessica Lamb, for all of their efforts this year.”

UK’s Alpha Lambda Delta chapter is supported by the Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence and the Office of Nationally Competitive Awards in the Office of the Provost.