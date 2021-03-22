Utility investing $3 million in water projects in Castlewood, Versailles Road areas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Kentucky American Water has started three water main improvement projects in Lexington in the Versailles Road and Castlewood Park areas.

The projects involve upgrading approximately 3,000 linear feet of water main with new, ductile iron pipe and are expected to be completed by June 2021, depending on weather and other construction factors.

The projects, which will total approximately $3 million in investment, involve upgrading existing water mains and valves that are more than 70 years old.

The company’s qualified contractor, CJ Hughes Construction Company, will be working on Arceme Avenue, Carlisle Avenue, Devonia Avenue and Orion Avenue in the Castlewood area, and will be joined by another qualified contractor, Dix & Associates, to perform work in the Versailles Road area, which will include Delmont Drive, Halls Lane, Hill Rise Court, Hill Rise Drive, Hill View Place and Terrace View Drive.

The projects may result in minor traffic impact at times. For the safety of work crews, motorists and pedestrians in the area, Kentucky American Water encourages drivers and pedestrians to be extra cautious when in the vicinity of work zones.

These water main improvement projects are among approximately $8 million worth of efforts approved in 2020 by the Kentucky Public Service Commission for Kentucky American Water’s new Qualified Infrastructure Program (QIP).

The QIP enables the company to replace aging water system infrastructure at a quicker pace before it becomes potentially more problematic.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states.