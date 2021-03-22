State commissioner, educators in nine counties impacted by voucher bill call for veto

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Repeating positions from two weeks ago, the Kentucky Education Association and the local KEA elected leaders in all nine of Kentucky’s largest counties initially affected by passage of House Bill 563 are calling on Governor Andy Beshear to veto the bill and stop a $25 million diversion of taxpayer funds away from the state coffers and into the pockets of private schools.

State Education Commissioner Jason Glass also called for a veto.

“We call for the veto of HB563 because it is bad education policy, bad fiscal policy, and bad public policy,” said KEA President Eddie Campbell. “Kentucky’s public schools are filled with highly qualified and dedicated educators who work diligently to ensure that every student in the Commonwealth is successful. Our public schools have endured continuous cuts and underfunding. Our legislators should be focused on fully funding public schools so every student from Pikeville to Paducah from the Ohio River to the Cumberland River have a safe, nurturing and high-quality public education.”

Each local KEA president called out legislators for hiding this legislation until a last-minute procedural maneuver, which added the tax break language and then quickly passed in the Senate. The bill narrowly passed the Kentucky House with a one-vote margin, 48-47, with five representatives abstaining. Here is what KEA leaders across the state have to say about HB 563:

“Considering Kentucky’s public schools have been underfunded in every budget since 2008, funding HB563 is literally stealing money from the public-school children of our Commonwealth. The $25 million in tax credits could be used to fund textbooks, professional development and all the things that have been cut over the past years. We must ensure a quality public education for our students. That starts with a veto of this bad bill by Governor Beshear.” Leann Lewis, President, Kenton County Education Association

“In Daviess County, we see that this will be taking money from an already underfunded public school budget and placing it into private education—all without the accountability that public schools have. Educators in Daviess are asking the governor to please veto this misplaced, mistimed and misled legislation.” Danielle Ellis, President, Daviess County Education Association

“As an educator, we spend hundreds of dollars each year to make our class environment suitable and welcoming for our students. Years have gone by without suitable textbooks or technology needs, especially the latter given an ongoing global pandemic. Taking that line-item budget down to $0 only hurts the students and eventually will fall into the local districts hands to fund. How will that be possible when budgets are already tight? Our legislators can, and need to, do better! The Boone County Education Association stands behind a veto of HB563.” Mary M. Wilson, President, Boone County Education Association

“As teachers we spend our own money every day on our classrooms because the legislature has failed to provide us with the funds that we need. And now they are failing us again by funneling tax dollars to private entities with no oversight, at a time when our student needs are even greater. Governor Beshear has shown he stands up for public education and stands with public educators. We are asking him to please veto HB563.” Jessica Hiler, President, Fayette County Education Association

“The Jefferson County Teachers Association is asking Governor Beshear to veto House Bill 563 because the bill is seriously flawed and would put children at significant risk. House Bill 563 explicitly prohibits the state from being able to regulate the Education Service Providers that would be created by the bill. This means the state could not even require criminal background checks for Education Service Provider employees who would be working directly with students.” Brent McKim, President, Jefferson County Teachers Association

“We desperately need Governor Beshear to veto HB563. Campbell County has multiple school choice options available to families. But only ONE choice provides an appropriate education for every child. The public-school system is the only school system that welcomes ALL children. Private schools can reject students with special behavioral or educational resources, and public tax money should only go to schools that accept ALL students. At a time when we are operating under-budget as we are, we definitely cannot afford to lose funding. Governor Beshear, Veto HB563 and do not give away our much-needed funding to schools that can turn students away.” Lisa Day Poor, President, Campbell County Education Association

“Gov. Beshear, please veto this bad legislation and what it will do to our county. The financial implications and unintended consequences of HB563 will stretch well beyond funding for our excellent public schools in Warren County. The economic development of our community depends on companies moving to our area; one of the first questions these CEOs ask when considering Warren County is, ‘How good are your public schools?’” Kim Coomer, President, Warren County Education Association

“Madison County is firmly against HB563 as this bill does nothing to support public education or the students most in need in this county. Educators in Madison County are calling on Governor Beshear to veto this bad legislation. After the year our students have had, it shows the true nature of our legislative body that they would directly attack the funding available to better serve our students by creating what is essentially nothing more than a tax credit that detracts from our funding and allows taxpayer dollars to be spent with a reckless abandonment of oversight of services and safety. Provide this funding to our local public schools so that all of the kids in Madison County have the services and programs they need to thrive. MCEA would like to thank Sen. Carpenter, Rep. Frazier, and Rep. Bray on standing with our students and voting no on HB563.” Susan Cintra, President, Madison County Education Association

“HB563 blatantly shows a lack of respect for the integrity and foundation of our public schools and our students. To pass such a bill during a pandemic when our public-school students need more resources than ever shows the lack of value our legislators place on our students. To rob the streamlined, minimal resources we have and give those away in tax credits and vouchers is beyond anything I can imagine as a public-school teacher educating during a pandemic. Governor Beshear, continue supporting public education by vetoing this bill.” Regina E. Boone, President, Hardin County Education Association

In his Monday message to the education community, Glass issued a message advocating for the veto.

Dear Colleagues:

House Bill 563 is currently sitting on the governor’s desk and I have asked Gov. Andy Beshear to issue a veto on that bill.

HB 563 is an omnibus “school choice” bill. It allows state SEEK funding to follow a student to a nonresident district; and creates a scholarship tax credit scheme that can be used for many educational options – including private school tuition.

While we can have a thoughtful conversation about the merits of public school choice and whether or not we want to use state tax credits to fund private educational enterprises for Kentucky’s students, the late and rushed manner in which this bill was moved forward is highly problematic.

HB 563 was first reported out of committee on the 25th legislative day this session, which has just 30 days. There was no time given to have hearings or bring together all of the stakeholders – including superintendents, teachers, parents, community members and the K-groups – to look at possible issues and come up with solutions that work best for our students.

Besides the rushed timeline, there are many policy-related reasons why I asked for the governor to veto this bill. For a piece of legislation that would so markedly change how education operates in the Commonwealth, there are precious few specifics as to how these systems would work and there have been too few opportunities for input from key groups – including our state’s superintendents. There are no proper safeguards in place to ensure a smooth transition and the bill does not have a comprehensive vision for how funding would follow the student.

HB 563 also is vague on how nonresident pupils must be treated. In fact, it says that “the policy shall allow nonresident children to be eligible to enroll in any public school located within the district.” So, a district could be forced to allow nonresident students access to any school within the district or to its magnet schools and programs, when there aren’t enough seats for the community’s own students who want them. This seems to give nonresident students more rights than resident students and flies in the face of common sense.

As this bill has been poorly vetted and crammed through at the end of the legislative session, there are numerous other examples of poor education policy HB 563 will bring. From my reading, there is nothing to prevent districts from encouraging parents to enroll their disruptive students in another district, to the home district’s benefit. Likewise, students with Individual Education Programs that are costly to implement or students with low test scores could be encouraged to change districts. And what happens when districts receive students who later do not perform well academically or if they are truant concerns – would districts be permitted to not accept them for enrollment the next year to return to the resident district?

On the tax credit side of this bill, we again have unvetted “model” language dropped in from national educational choice think-tanks that is ill fitted for Kentucky’s context. The system it will create is ripe for fraud, abuse and profiteering from donors, “account granting organizations,” and “education service providers” and provides no safeguards for quality or accountability for results. This tax credit scheme creates a shell game with public funds that will move resources available to rural communities into private schools in more populated areas and has too many opportunities for recipients of these funds to discriminate against students who don’t fit the right profile the private school is looking for.

I want my students, your students and all of Kentucky’s students to succeed in school and life. Our best way of doing that is to work on building up the public education system Kentucky has, where 93% of the state’s students are enrolled.

We should not reflexively oppose efforts to expand school choice or to think creatively about how funding could work differently. But this legislation will have enormously consequential impacts on the education of 650,000 of Kentucky’s youth. Therefore, it needs – and deserves – more time.

Thank you for all your hard work and I urge you to let your legislator know your position on this deeply flawed legislation.

Thank you for all your hard work.

Kind regards,

Jason E. Glass, Ed.D.

Commissioner & Chief Learner