Several bills aimed at helping KY youth, non-profit weighs in

By
Bobbi McSwine
-
0
3

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several bills that would benefit young Kentuckians have made their way through the General Assembly and one non-profit children’s advocacy says it’s excited to see more steps taken to protect the state’s most vulnerable.

“We all know that right now there’s a lot more disagreement than agreement in Frankfort,” Terry Brooke, Executive Director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, said.

- Advertisement -

However, Brooks says one priority often bridges the gap.

“The one arena that can bring all of Kentucky together is kids,” Brooks said.

He says that’s evident by the four bills focused on young people introduced this session – three of which are awaiting Governor Andy Beshear’s signature.

One of them would raise the statute of limitations to report sexual abuse.

“We know that victims of abuse, especially child sexual abuse – it takes a while for them to come forward,” Brooks said.

Another bill would allow Kentuckians to run in-home child care – something Brooks says would help with the ‘day care deserts’ in rural and low-income communities.

“[It] is especially helpful to parents who work unconventional hours,” Brooks said.

He says inadequate child care affects more than 10-percent of the state’s workforce.

Another measure would allow students to re-do the previous year of school if they feel they missed out on foundational learning due to the pandemic.

“We know, despite best efforts, the very best efforts of teachers, there is no way that those kids have kept up,” Brooks said.

He said he doesn’t think giving athletes another year would be a major issue.

Finally, there’s a bill that would give judges discretion on whether or not to charge a minor as an adult for a firearm offense.

“Make them understand consequences of mistakes, but let’s get them on the right track for the long-term rather than just the easy, quick, efficient response of lock them up,” Brooks said.

Brooks also thinks the legislation would help balance the disproportionate of Black people in prison.

Previous articleHome sale listings reach a record monthly low
mm
Bobbi McSwine
Bobbi McSwine joined the ABC 36 News Team in March 2020. She started as a Web Content Producer in November 2019. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL, known to many as the “Windy City.” She studied journalism at the University of Illinois in Urbana Champaign. While in school, she had a number of internships ranging from Free Spirit Media, ABC 7 Chicago and Illinois Public Media. She fell in love with writing in high school and paired that with a newfound passion for storytelling in college. She misses her hometown, but she loves the horses and rich history in Lexington. When she’s not working, she’s probably listening to music or binge-watching Netflix. She’s always looking to get to know more people in Central Kentucky, so feel free to shoot her a message on Facebook @BobbiWTVQ, follow her on Twitter @McSwineB_News, or send her an email at bmcswine@wtvq.com.