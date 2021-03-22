Road repair means one-lane traffic on KY 8 in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Motorists should expect one-lane traffic on parts of KY 8 in northeast Lewis County during the next two months for roadway repairs.

Work is under way on KY 8 at several locations between Quincy and Firebrick (mile markers 26 to 32) where crews and contractors are fixing embankment slips and replacing drainage pipes.

- Advertisement -

At work locations, traffic will be restricted to one lane controlled by temporary signals until work is complete. Delays are possible.

Motorists should plan travel accordingly, heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.