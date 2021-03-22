FOUND SAFE: Lexington PD issue Golden Alert for missing 37-year-old man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (ABC 36) – The Lexington Police Department canceled a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
In an update at 10:35 p.m., police report he was found safe.
ORIGINAL DETAILS BELOW:
Johnathon Marlowe was last seen around 5:40 P.M. this afternoon in the area of Pinkney Drive.
Johnathon has limited cognitive abilities and is described as being 5’7’’, 230 lbs, with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black shorts, gray shoes and a hat.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.