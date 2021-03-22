FCPS announces in-person graduation and prom dates for high school students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools announced Monday Prom and Graduation will be in-person for 2021.

This news from FCPS’ school board meeting is a sign of the return to normalcy for students in Fayette County.

According to FCPS Graduation will be held at Rupp Arena on the following days and times:

Wednesday, May 19, 2021:

10 a.m. Henry Clay

2 p.m. Frederick Douglass

6 p.m. Tates Creek

Thursday, May 20, 2021:

10 a.m. Lafayette

2 p.m. Bryan Station

6 p.m. Dunbar

Each student will get four tickets for family and friends who want to attend. Guest ticket allocations for students are based on Rupp Arena’s current capacity limitations and if they change families will be notified.

Prom for all high schools in Fayette County is scheduled after Graduation on Saturday, May 22.

It will take place outside and all other details are still being finalized.

Further information on Prom will come from individual schools.

For questions on either, FCPS has asked people to contact their high school directly.