Cruise for a Cause to benefit Beattyville flood victims

By
Erica Bivens
-
Source: Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission is inviting the public to a Cruise for a Cause to help raise money for flood victims in Beattyville.

According to a post on social media, “The beauty of Appalachia is that we help our neighbors through good times and bad! Join us June 12th as we Cruise for a Cause and raise money to help the businesses in Downtown Beattyville who have suffered so much loss from the floods!”

The public is invited to meet at 10 A.M. at the Corbin Arena. The commission says the cruise will travel to Main Street Town Square in Beattyville where there will be live music, a 50/50 raffle and trophies.

The post goes on to say, “The Cumberland Valley Cruise In will be that night in Corbin and we will also be accepting donations to help our fellow Appalachians.”

While the event is free, donations will be accepted for Beattyville flood relief. All vehicles are welcome including cars, trucks, jeeps, bikes, etc.

Erica Bivens
