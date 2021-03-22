2 pounds of meth seized in Laurel County traffic stop

By
Kaitlyn Shive
-
0
7
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriffs Office

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (ABC 36) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s office, Barbourville Police Department and Corbin Police Department seized 2 pounds of meth, and a gun during a traffic stop on Sunday.

Authorities say the traffic stop occurred at 9:30 P.M on I-75 approximately 8 miles north of London.

- Advertisement -

Two people were arrested. 50-year-old, James Jason Wagers, was taken into federal custody and charged with distribution of meth.

And 38-year-old, Sonya Alberta Rogers, was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, a first offense for methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

 

Previous articleLaurel County Sheriff’s office arrest 42-year-old woman for robbery of Dollar Store
Next articleMonday night Region Tournament action: 3-23-21
mm
Kaitlyn Shive
http://www.wtvq.com
Kaitlyn Shive joined the ABC36 News Team in January 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist. Kaitlyn comes to us from Joplin, Missouri, where she worked as an MMJ and Fill in Anchor for KOAM News/Fox 14 for over a year and a half. She is a Kentucky girl at heart, growing up in Louisville for a good portion of her life before her family moved to Mason, OH in 2012. She graduated from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University with a Bachelors Degree in Broadcast Journalism. She also graduated with specializations in Marketing and Media, and with a Social Media Certificate. She is thrilled to be back in the Bluegrass State and to be closer to friends and family in the Cincinnati and Louisville areas. She can not wait to get to know the Lexington, Kentucky area and its people. If you have a story idea or tip, she is just a DM or email away. You can contact her on Facebook: kaitlynshiveTV, on Twitter: KaitlynShiveTV or by email: kshive@wtvq.com. Kaitlyn Shive ABC 36 Reporter 859-333-3390 kshive@wtvq.com