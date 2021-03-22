2 pounds of meth seized in Laurel County traffic stop

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (ABC 36) -The Laurel County Sheriff’s office, Barbourville Police Department and Corbin Police Department seized 2 pounds of meth, and a gun during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Authorities say the traffic stop occurred at 9:30 P.M on I-75 approximately 8 miles north of London.
Two people were arrested. 50-year-old, James Jason Wagers, was taken into federal custody and charged with distribution of meth.
And 38-year-old, Sonya Alberta Rogers, was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, a first offense for methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.