Starting the Week with Sunshine and Mild Temperatures.

We’ll start the workweek with a blast of sunshine and mild temperatures. Rain arrives on Tuesday, which sticks around throughout the week. Highs warm to the lower 70s by Wednesday. – Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT –  Mostly clear and cool as lows cool to around 40.

SUNDAY – Mostly sunny and mild as highs warm to around 70.

