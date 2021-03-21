Lexington Fayette County Health Department tracking vaccination demographics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Fayette County Health Department released more information specific to its vaccination efforts over the weekend.

It says 18,006 doses have been given in total and 7,485 people are fully vaccinated because of the Health Department’s vaccination clinics.

The largest age group vaccinated by the health department, with more than 55 percent of total doses given, is those between the ages 35 and 69.

22 percent of the Health Department’s total doses has gone to those 70 years or older.