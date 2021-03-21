Governor Beshear reports 34% of Kentuckians 18 and older have received at least their first dose

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Vaccinations are continuing to ramp up in the commonwealth.

On Sunday, Governor Beshear reported 34% of Kentuckians 18 and up have received at least their first dose.

- Advertisement -

According to the Governor, this week is the second best for total number of vaccinations.

In the last 7 days, 139,530 people got their first shot of hope.

If you are fifty years and older, starting Monday you are also eligible to get vaccinated, it doesn’t matter your job title or pre-existing conditions.

Governor Beshear also released the Covid-19 data, that shows a positivity rate at it’s lowest point Since July third about eight months ago.

It’s reported at 2.97 percent.

At this time, we’re in our 10th straight week of declining cases with the newest cases reported for Sunday at 316.

On Sunday, there were 16 newly reported Covid-19.

This brings the death toll in Kentucky 5,738.

Governor Beshear over the weekend said that it’s these deaths that he wants people to remember so that we don’t lose our progress.

“So let’s not quit in the fourth quarter lets continue to mask up. If you’ve been vaccinated remember you gotta protect everybody else until they can get vaccinated. The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and closer lets make sure we finish strong,” says Beshear.