Town Branch Park will explain project to community on Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Town Branch Park will have a pop-up space on Saturday to provide people with an opportunity to learn about the project and provide feedback about the initial concepts of the park.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Greyline Station, 803 N. Limestone.

“It is our commitment that Town Branch Park will be an inclusive, welcoming and well-used space in the heart of downtown,” said Allison Lankford, executive director of Town Branch Park. “We are committed to listening to all segments of our community and incorporating feedback into the design at every phase. We’re excited to begin our next round of community engagement, which builds on previous surveys and community meetings.”

In addition, lead design firm Sazaki and local consulting firm EHI have been working with Town Branch Park to hold small focus group meetings with various segments of the community, including adjoining property owners, senior citizens, arts groups, nature and wellness enthusiasts, youth, parents, young professionals, and others.

After this round of input, feedback will be summarized, publicly available on the www.townbranchpark.org and incorporated into the design. Additional community engagement will be conducted for the next design phase as well.

Town Branch Park is being built by the community for the community with private donations. Led by civic leaders and philanthropists, Town Branch Park is working to transform acres of parking in the Manchester Parking Lot behind Rupp Arena into an inviting, dynamic, fun, and uncommonly beautiful green space that will reflect the culture and spirit of Lexington.

The Park will be funded, programmed and maintained through private donations and grants.

For residents who can’t make it, a survey can be filled out at https://www.townbranchpark.org/community-engagement.

The survey will be available until March 25.