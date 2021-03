LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has charged a 17 year old teen in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.

According to the Fayette County Coroner, 41-year old Randy Baker was hit while riding his bicycle across New Circle Road near Meadow Lane Wednesday night.

According to police, the teenager fled the scene after the collision.

Police said he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, tampering with physical evidence, no operator’s license, and no Insurance.