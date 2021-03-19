Patton Museum at Fort Knox to reopen in April

FORT KNOX, Ky. – Officials say the General George Patton Museum of Leadership at Fort Knox is set to reopen next month with new features.
The museum closed to the public in December due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, fundraising director Mike Martin tells The News-Enterprise that conditions are right to open back up on April 1.
He says the facility will continue to focus on Patton, but has added new exhibits about other military leaders at the Army post.
All guests will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.