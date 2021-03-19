Community mourns loss of historic staple – hopeful for the future

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The small town of Sandy Hook is devastated after a fire Thursday night destroyed a restaurant that was a staple in the community for decades.

“This place is a really, really big part of the life of Sandy Hook,” said Charles Brown Johnson, pastor of First Baptist Church. It’s located right next door to the now-burned restaurant, Frosty Freeze.

He said he saw the flames break out.

“Lots of places you go there are small towns that just seems like it takes you forever to fit in,” Johnson said. “Right off the bat, Percy was always friendly to me when I first got here – made me feel welcome.”

Percy is the name of the beloved owner, and also the more commonly recognized name of the restaurant.

“If I said Frosty Freeze somebody would have to think for a second, you say Percy’s, everybody knows where Percy’s is,” Johnson said.

Aside from its welcoming owner, Frosty Freeze is known for being a favorite hangout spot of the late country music star Keith Whitely, who grew up in Sandy Hook. The restaurant had his memorabilia on display.

“March 15th just marked the 47th anniversary,” Abbi Hale, an employee at Frosty Freeze, said. “I heard Percy say it last night.”

Hale was finishing her shift when she smelled what she thought was burning plastic. Shortly after that, a co-worker told her to leave the building.

“The owners are devastated,” Hale said. “They can’t even think right now what’s going on.”

However, she said Percy put on a brave face as usual.

“Last night I asked him, I said, “Percy, are you okay?’ He had a cigar and he said, ‘yeah boy,’” Hale recalled. “He said I don’t know what to do because I’m here eight days a week. That’s what he always says – he’s here 8 days a week.”

Hale’s only been at Frosty Freeze for 8 months, but has lived in Sandy Hook her whole life. She knows the impact the loss will have on the community, so she’s raising money to help with the rebuild.

“They’re always eager to help the community, so it’s time for us to give back to them,” Hale said.

“With the history and the family connection, I think everybody will pull together,” Johnson said.

To donate to Hale’s GoFundMe, click here.