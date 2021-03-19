Buildings on UK campus evacuated due to propane tank leak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four office buildings on the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington were evacuated as a precaution Friday morning after a 500-gallon propane tank fell off a truck and began leaking, according to the Lexington Fire Department.
The leak happened near the Chemistry-Physics Building just before 10:00 a.m., according to the fire department.
Pence Hall, Kastle Hall, the Funkhouser Building and the Quadrangle were evacuated because the leak was near a drain system, so the buildings were monitored for potential danger if propane got into the water system, according to fire officials.
Fire alarms were pulled in the affected buildings to get people out quickly, according to the fire department.
People were allowed back into the buildings shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to fire officials.
No injuries were reported, according to the fire department.
