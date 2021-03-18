UK Vaccine Clinic urging all to request appointments

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky is continuing its effort to vaccinate as many members of the community as possible at its Kroger Field COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic.

Individuals from across the state, regardless of the phase they fall into, are encouraged to request an appointment at UK’s clinic at ukvaccine.org.

- Advertisement -

Requests are then sorted and invitations to schedule an appointment are sent according to state guidelines.

All residents of Kentucky, as well as those who may reside in a different state but study or work in Kentucky, should follow the steps below to request a vaccine:

Register at ukvaccine.org. Upon completion, individuals will receive a receipt of confirmation.

Upon completion, individuals will receive a receipt of confirmation. Check email regularly. When it’s time to schedule an appointment per state guidance, individuals will receive a unique access code at the same email used in the request form. This access code never expires and cannot be shared with anyone else.

When it’s time to schedule an appointment per state guidance, individuals will receive a unique access code at the same email used in the request form. This access code never expires and cannot be shared with anyone else. Schedule your appointment using this access code. If the dates available do not work with your schedule, keep checking back as more appointments are added based on vaccine supply from the state.

If the dates available do not work with your schedule, keep checking back as more appointments are added based on vaccine supply from the state. Email vaccine@uky.edu for any questions. A team member will respond within 24-48 hours.

The university and UK HealthCare — in partnership with UK Athletics, UK’s Emergency Operation Center, the Office of Student Success and hundreds of volunteers — have administered more than 130,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the last few months.

As the largest vaccination clinic in the state, and in fulfilling its mission to be the University of, for and with Kentucky, UK hopes to make communities healthier and individuals safer every day that passes.