Chilly on Friday but warming up for the weekend…

Showers and thunderstorms will be ending later tonight but our winds will increase and gusts could top 35 MPH at times. High pressure will build in for Friday clearing our skies but it will be chilly. Sunny skies will stick around for the weekend as temperatures warm into the middle 60s by Sunday. – AMS Meteorologist George Zabrecky
TONIGHT – Showers and thunderstorms ending, windy & chilly, low around 35
FRIDAY – Becoming sunny & chilly, high near 50
