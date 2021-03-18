Retired Paducah Sun city editor Ron Clark dead at 72

PADUCAH, Ky. – Former Paducah Sun city editor Ron Clark has died. He was 72.
The Sun says Clark, who also worked as a sports writer and regional editor at the newspaper, died Tuesday in Mayfield.
He was a graduate of Murray State University, where he received a degree in journalism.
He began working for the newspaper on Christmas Eve 1971 and continued until his retirement in 2015.
Paducah Sun General Manager Matt Jones said that Clark was an outstanding copy editor. Jones said that when he thinks of a professional journalist, Clark is at the top of his list.