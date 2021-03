PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donavan Blackburn is expected to announce Friday the hospital will start offering vaccines to anyone 16 or over without an appointment or pre-registration.

Those 16 or 17 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian, hospital officials said Thursday in a media advisory.

Blackburn also will announce the location and time of an upcoming drive-thru vaccination option at one of PMC’s clinic locations in a neighboring county.