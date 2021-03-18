Several burned out of their homes in apartment complex fire in Johnson County

THELMA, Ky (WTVQ) – an eastern Kentucky county that has been hit with snow, ice, flooding and now an apartment fire that has forced people to find somewhere else to live for now.

Fire tore through a 40-unit apartment complex in the Thelma community of Johnson County early Thursday morning.

From 7 am to around 1 pm in the afternoon, fire crews were fighting back high flames and smoke that destroyed this apartment in Thelma.

Residents tell ABC 36 that they are devastated and they’re not sure where to turn now that they’ve lost everything.

The Templetons are one family who lived in one of the Brookside Apartment units.

All their belongings are destroyed, however the mom, Justine considers them lucky because her 17 year old son, Jayden was home alone asleep when it happened.

“I woke up to somebody banging on my door I was frustrated so I said hold on and I ran to the door and opened it and I got a big huge flash of smoke in my face,” explains Jayden.

Firefighters say flames and smoke could be seen at the front and back of the building and it didn’t go out easy without the help of multiple neighboring agencies.

Luckily Jayden got out without a scratch, a relief to his mom who says she was emotional after receiving the phone call that their house was going up in flames.

“I was terrified because if I lost him I don’t know what I would’ve done. When I saw him waiting outside for me I got excited…He’s my baby,” remembered Templeton.

Several people were burned out of their homes.

For shelter, they’re either staying with family and friends or being helped by the red cross.

At this point Templeton doesn’t know what they will do.

Despite losing her home and belongings, she’s says she still has everything she needs, her family.

The cause of this structure fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office or Kentucky State Police.