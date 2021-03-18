Louisville man latest to be charged for role in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another Kentucky resident has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, authorities said.

Michael Orangias of Louisville was charged on Wednesday with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, the FBI said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

He remains in federal custody and was expected to have an initial court appearance Thursday, the statement said. Further details weren’t immediately available.

At least a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the riot.