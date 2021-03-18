Kentucky airports get lift of nearly $13.5 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eleven Kentucky airports are receiving $13,467,502 in federal funds for a variety of large and small projects.

The federal funding, distributed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), was made available by the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

“After a year of severe economic hardship from the coronavirus crisis, Kentucky’s airports are primed to climb to new heights. I’m proud the bipartisan relief legislation I negotiated is delivering additional resources to put wind at their backs,” said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. “As our Commonwealth continues working to defeat this virus, airports across the Bluegrass are ready to help passengers reach their destinations. I will continue to partner with Kentucky communities to end this crisis and come roaring back.”

Award Recipient City Total Grant Amount Barkley Regional Airport Authority Paducah $1,009,959 County of Falmouth-Pendleton (Pendleton County Airport) Falmouth $13,000 County of Kenton and Kenton County Airport Board (Cincinnati/ Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG) Covington $12,340,543 Fulton Airport Board Fulton $9,000 Georgetown-Scott County Airport Corporation Georgetown $23,000 Madison Airport Board Richmond $13,000 Marion-Washington County Airport Board Springfield $9,000 Middlesboro-Bell County Airport Board Middlesboro $9,000 Russell County Airport Board Jamestown $9,000 State of Kentucky/Department of Military Affairs (Capitol City Airport) Frankfort $23,000 Union County Airport Board Sturgis $9,000

According to FAA, the funding can be used for costs ranging from operations and personnel to sanitization and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.

“We would like to thank Senator McConnell for looking out for airports like Barkley Regional Airport. We are incredibly grateful for his support as the pandemic continues to impact air travel negatively. These grant funds will enable us to continue to operate as we suffer significant losses from parking, fuel sales, passenger, and concession revenue,” said Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau.

“We appreciate the support of Senator McConnell in securing this on behalf of our airport,” said Sandra Wilson, Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President. “Barkley Regional Airport is important to the economy of our local community. This funding will assist with continuing their operations during a time that airports and the airline industry have been so negatively impacted. Our airport and our community are preparing now for a full rebound after the pandemic.”

“Leader McConnell has been a stalwart supporter of airports and aviation throughout the pandemic, and we thank him for his advocacy,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport. “Our industry has been one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic; CVG ended 2020 with only 40% of normal passenger volume. While we are starting to see passengers return as vaccinations increase, the $12.3 million in emergency relief awarded to CVG under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act will go a long way to help us keep people employed and weather a sluggish recovery in 2021 and beyond.”

“CVG remains a vital economic engine and job creator for Northern Kentucky,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann. “Thanks to Senator McConnell for prioritizing this emergency aid for CVG. These funds are critical to keeping our airport workers employed and supporting the numerous measures CVG implemented to ensure a healthy and safe environment for passengers and employees.”

“I want to thank Senator McConnell for his support of Kentucky jobs and communities throughout the pandemic,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore. “These additional dollars for CVG are needed and appreciated. They help ensure jobs and keep airport projects moving forward. Thanks to the Senator’s work, the airport and Boone County are well-positioned to lead our region out of the pandemic toward economic recovery and growth.”

“The Middlesboro-Bell County Airport is very appreciative of Senator McConnell for his support of general aviation,” said Middlesboro-Bell County Airport Chairman Glynna Brown. “This FAA grant will enable the airport to continue airport operations for the business and general aviation traffic at the Middlesboro-Bell County Airport. Thank you, Senator McConnell.”

“I want to thank Senator McConnell and Congressman Rogers for their always diligent work with the needs of our area,” said Bell County Judge/Executive Albey Brock. “The airport is a vital part of our community today and into the future. This grant will greatly help with offsetting added expenses that were a direct result of the pandemic.”