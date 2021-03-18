Bars get an extra hour starting Friday, COVID numbers continue down

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Starting Friday, bars and restaurants in the state can stay open another hour.

And next week, people 60 and older can start getting vaccines as the categories slowly expand. And by April 12, everyone 16 and older in the state should be able to get the vaccine as the state races toward its goal of having everyone vaccinated by the end of May.

And finally, the state hopes to be able to open up guidance to communities for festivals and other gatherings, possibly within two weeks.

The announcements were all part of good or positive news, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday during his daily briefing as the state’s COVID case numbers continued to improve.

The only controversial information came when the governor announced the first round of numbers from audits of deaths in the state during a four month period late last year and early in 2020. The numbers included what are likely to be 604 more deaths attributed to COVID-related causes.

Although the governor said the numbers are part of the state’s transparency efforts, some questioned why now and how the deaths could have been missed previously.

Ohio, Indiana and a few other states have done similar audits with similar results and other states are likely to in coming weeks and months as the nation continues to try to assess the complete impact of the virus.

But the continued easing of business restrictions and possibility of more vaccine appointments were a positive note, even if some of the state’s more than 500 vaccination locations already are reporting open appointments as vaccine doses get dished out across the state.

“It’s a little more relief given some of the numbers…but let’s not mess this up,” Beshear said, noting bars and restaurants still must require and wear masks, maintain the 60 percent capacity and keep customers socially distanced.

Under the eased rules, the businesses can serve until midnight and must be closed by 1 a.m. That’s an hour later for each.

When asked about the possibility of eased regulations on everything from softball leagues to festivals, the governor said he hoped those rules were close.

Among other things, the state has been waiting for some guidance from the CDC. In addition, state health leaders want to make sure the COVID case numbers continue to fall, no outbreaks occur, especially outbreaks involving the new variants, and the number of people vaccinated, which now stands at 1,082,000, continues to grow rapidly.

“If we can get just a couple of more weeks,” Beshear said of how soon more rules might be eased or lifted.