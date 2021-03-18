40-year-old cyclist dies after being struck by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 40-year-old bicyclist died Wednesday night after being struck by a car on New Circle Road.

And Lexington Police are seeking information on the car and driver who struck Randy Lee Baker in the area of the inner loop of East New Circle and Meadow Lane at about 9:50 p.m. Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said Baker was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Baker died from multiple blunt force trauma, Ginn said.

The cyclist was found near his bike, police said. The only description police have is a “light-colored passenger car.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.