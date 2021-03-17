WATCH VIDEOS: 10 small businesses honored at ‘Pacesetters’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Small Business Development Center announced the 10 winners Wednesday of the 2020 Pacesetter awards during the Kentucky Pacesetter Celebration, held virtually due to the pandemic.

The Pacesetter awards, originally slated to be announced in 2020 but delayed due to COVID-19, recognize high-performing second-stage and startup businesses that are producing innovative products, increasing sales, creating jobs, and serving communities of the Commonwealth.

The event was virtual and live-streamed, with viewers joining the Facebook Live event from across the state to help commemorate innovation in Kentucky.

“These businesses have proven they have the ability to advance, both as an organization and as a leader in the small-business community here in the Commonwealth,” said Kristina Joyce, state director for the Kentucky SBDC. “Their contributions to the community and their commitment to their employees strengthen the economy of Kentucky and provide a great example for future businesses.”

Each winning business was sent a trophy to display and provided a video about their organization, linked below.

The 2020 Kentucky Pacesetter recognition was awarded to the following businesses (in alphabetical order):

About Face, Lexington: https://youtu.be/T6vFixvmG_k

Aviation Safety Resources, Nicholasville: https://youtu.be/qmG4n76A7QY

Exactration, Shepherdsville: https://youtu.be/wedR-r-7tSo

FlyWire, Lexington: https://youtu.be/7e5podALW3Y

Made To Crave, Prestonsburg: https://youtu.be/LNNwFfj9QgU

Mammy’s Kitchen & Bar, Bardstown: https://youtu.be/JnOlaLjTfCg

Patti’s 1880’s Settlement, Grand Rivers: https://youtu.be/Zv-ZlUAu_Uo

Sky’s The Limit, Elizabethtown: https://youtu.be/EJmJsqzfUo0

Total Auto Service, Harlan: https://youtu.be/eUAZJ9g1Je0

Veterinary Cytology Schoolhouse, Crestwood: https://youtu.be/Bi78RFVN-AY

The Kentucky Small Business Development Center is a network of 17 offices located throughout the state. The center has served existing and startup businesses by offering high-quality, in-depth and hands-on services for 40 years.

Kentucky SBDC is hosted by the University of Kentucky’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and supported by various partners statewide. For more information on Kentucky SBDC services, visit their website, www.kentuckysbdc.com