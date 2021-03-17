Rain and thunderstorms moving in

By
Chelsea Smith
-
0
19058
A foggy start to St. Patrick’s day! Mainly dry the first half of the day with rain and potential thunderstorms starting late this afternoon/early evening. Rain and storms pick up overnight into tomorrow morning. A few strong storms will be possible during this time. If sunshine breaks out mid-day Thursday, a few strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and early evening. Strong winds and hail will be our biggest threat. Localized flooding is possible. -Meteorologist Chelsea Smith

WEDNESDAY – AM fog, partly sunny, rain/t-storms, highs near 68
TONIGHT –  Rain and thunderstorms, lows near 57.

Click HERE to join our ABC 36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

Chief Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
Facebook | Instagram | jlindsey@hookedonscience.org

- Advertisement -

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews
Facebook | Instagram | AAndrews@wtvq.com

Meteorologist Chelsea Smith
CSmith@wtvq.com

Meteorologist George Zabrecky
GZabrecky@wtvq.com