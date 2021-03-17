Med Center Health announces vaccinations now open for all individuals, ages 16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WTVQ/MED CENTER HEALTH) – Due to the availability of more vaccination sites in the area, Med Center Health will be scheduling any individual aged 16 and older for the COVID vaccine.

Text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule your appointment. If you need to cancel an appointment, please text CANCEL to 270-796-3200 or to reschedule, please text RESCHEDULE to 270-796-3200.

- Advertisement -

Med Center Health is a not-for-profit health system with a mission to care for people and improve the quality of life in the community.

The healthcare system includes hospitals in Bowling Green, Albany, Caverna (Horse Cave), Franklin, and Scottsville, as well as Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital, a long-term, acute care hospital.

Combined, the hospitals comprise 454 acute care beds and 110 extended care beds, 400+ physicians in more than 50 specialties. Med Center Health has more than 3,700 employees and 130 employed providers and is a two-time recipient of the Gallup Great Workplace award.