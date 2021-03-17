Maysville bridge to be closed Monday for inspection

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct an inspection of the Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge (US 62) in downtown Maysville on Monday, March 22, which will require a temporary bridge closure.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, engineers will close the Ohio River bridge to inspect cables and other structural components. The bridge should reopen by 3 p.m. or as soon as inspections are complete.

The inspection is weather dependent. In case of windy conditions or rain, the bridge inspection and closure will be rescheduled for Tuesday, March 23, or on the next available date.

While the bridge is closed, traffic should detour using the William H. Harsha Bridge (US 68) three miles west of Maysville to connect between Kentucky and US 52, US 62, or US 68 in Ohio.