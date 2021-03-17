Man accused of tying women up, beating, sexually assaulting her

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 61-year-old Lexington man is charged with tying a women with rope and tape and assaulting and raping her Monday night and Tuesday morning before she finally was able to escape when he fell asleep.

According to arrest citations filed by Lexington Police, Bryant Massengale, of 3650 Tates Creek Road #12, is being held on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of strangulation, kidnapping, assault and other offenses.

Fayette County Detention Center records list bonds totaling $32,500 on two of the charges but no bond amount on other charges.

The arrest citation alleges Massengale restrained the woman while beating her in the face with his face and sexually assaulting her. He took her phone so she couldn’t call for help, according to the citations.

The man also threatened repeatedly to kill her and then himself, police said.