KSP investigating case of woman missing seven weeks

MT. VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police Post 11 is searching for a woman who was last seen Jan. 28 leaving the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

According to the KSP, 44-year-old Amanda L. (Anglin) Mullins, of Berea, was last seen leaving the jail around 12:30 p.m. with John Kevin Fallin.

Ms. Mullins is described as 5’8’’ roughly 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. The KSP did not have a clothing description.

Ms. Mullins left the jail in a 2000 tan Chevrolet Cavalier. She has been known to stay in the Owensboro, Ky., area.

Anyone with information should call Kentucky State Police Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

Trooper Adam Hensley is continuing the investigation.