POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Westbound Mountain Parkway in Powell County has reopened after an overnight crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10, crews closed the roadway to remove an overturned truck that crashed and ended up on its side in the Red River.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, crews have been unable to remove the truck from the water.

The shoulder of Mountain Parkway will continue to be closed. Transportation officials say drivers should use caution in the area.