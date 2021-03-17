‘Appys’ present best of region artists, musicians, entertainment

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Mountain Arts Center and Big Sandy Community & Technical College will host a streamed event at 7 p.m. this Saturday to showcase local and statewide talent.

The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards or “The Appys” seek to elevate the exceptional work of artists, musicians and industry people from the state of Kentucky and throughout the Appalachian region.

Mountain Arts Center Executive Director Joe Campbell, said, “The goal of The Appys is to lead Kentucky in the promotion of musical talent that begins with the artists of central Appalachia.”

At the local level, The Appys will increase the awareness and importance of fine arts, blast negative stereotypes about eastern Kentucky, provide scholarship opportunities, increase tourism and reignite pride to the people of our region.

BSCTC provides educational opportunities for current students to become involved with the promotion and production of The Appys as well as offer scholarship opportunities to awards recipients.

BSCTC President/CEO Dr. Sherry Zylka said, “There is so much opportunity for musicians and other artists in this current time, and we are determined to bridge the gap for artists to earn a better life through our resources.”

The Appys submissions will be juried by a panel of esteemed recording artists, reputable industry executives from venerable organizations represented in the press, music promotion, radio and television programming, music supervision, production and engineering, critiques, talent buying and other influential sectors of the creative industry.

All winners will receive a trophy or plaque. In addition to the prestige of earning an Appy, the winning work is showcased to peers and influencers, including radio programmers, talent buyers, producers and press.

Enhanced promotional opportunities may include radio promotion, branded streaming, sync placements, brand sponsorships, performances, events and industry introductions. Scholarships will also be awarded in the education categories.

For information on tickets and how to view the event, visit cmh23.com.

Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) provides accessible quality educational opportunities for student success, promotes economic growth and enhances the quality of life of its constituents.

As the region’s premier community and technical college, BSCTC continues to be recognized as the first choice for higher education; academic achievement; cultural enrichment; student success; and community, workforce and economic development. With campuses in Prestonsburg, Paintsville, Hager Hill and Pikeville, BSCTC offers 30 programs and more than 200 credentials.

Visit www.bigsandy.kctcs.edu to learn more.